The 2022 Commonwealth Games is going to be held from July 28 to August 8 at Birmingham in England. This will be the 22nd edition of the multi=sports event. This is the third time England will be organizing the tournament in their history. Indian athletes will be taking part in the prestigious tournament for 18th time so far. The most interesting matter is that Indian women's cricket team will compete in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games for the first time. The nation made their debut at the Games in 1934 as India have clinched more than 500 medals so far in the tournament. The last outing of the Indian athletes were fruitful as they claimed 26 gold medals, 20 silver and 20 bronze in Australia event. India at Commonwealth Games: A Look at History and Total Medals Won, Overall Standings on Medal Tally Ahead of CWG 2022

Here is the full list of Indian Athletes in CWG 2022:

Men Athletes: Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase), Murali Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees (long jump), Praveen Chitravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul (all triple jump), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shotput), Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu, Rohit Yadav (all javelin), Sandeep Kumar, Amit Khatri (race walking), Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Ajmal, Naganathan Pandi, Rajesh Ramesh (4x400m relay).

Women's Athletes: S Dhanalakshmi (100m and 4x100m relay), Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles), Aishwarya B (long jump and triple jump), Ancy Sojan (long jump), Manpreet Kaur (shotput), Navjeet Kaur Dhillon, Seema Punia (discus)*, Annu Rani, Shilpa Rani (javelin), Manju Bala and Sarita Singh (hammer throw), Bhawana Jat, Priyanka Goswami (race walking), Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Srabani Nanda, MV Jilna, NS Simi (4x100m relay)

Women's Cricket Team: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice captain), Shafali Verma, S. Meghana, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana Commonwealth Games 2022 Venues: Know All About Stadiums in Birmingham Hosting CWG

Men's Boxing Team: Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57 kg), Amit Panghal (51kg), Rohit Tokas (67 kg), Sumit Kundu (75 kg), Ashish Chaudhary (80 kg), Sanjeet Kumar (92 kg), Sagar (+92 kg)

Women's Boxing team: Nitu (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Jaismine (60kg) Lovlina Borgohain (70kg)

Swimming Team: Sajan Prakash - men’s 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly, Srihari Nataraj - men’s 50m, 100m and 200m backstrokes, Kushagra Rawat - men’s 200m, 400m and 1500m freestyle, Advait Page - men’s 1500m freestyle

Men’s Badminton Team: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, B Sumeeth Reddy

Women’s Badminton Team: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand, Ashwini Ponnappa

Men’s Hockey Team: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek

Women’s Hockey Team: Savita Punia (captain), Rajani Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari

Men’s Table Tennis Team: Sharath Kamal, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty, Manush Shah (Reserve)

Women’s Table Tennis Team: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya, Diya Chitale, Swastika Ghosh (Reserve)

Men’s Weightlifting Team: Sanket Mahadev (55kg), Chanambam Rishikanta Singh (55kg), Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Achinta Sheuli (73kg), Ajay Singh (81kg), Vikas Thakur (96kg), Ragala Venkat Rahul (+96kg)

Women’s Weightlifting Team: Mirabai Chanu (49kg), Bindyarani Devi (55kg), Popy Hazarika (59kg), Usha Kumara (87kg), Purnima Pandey (+87kg)

Men’s Wrestling Team: Freestyle: Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57 kg), Bajrang Punia (65 kg), Naveen (74 kg), Deepak Punia (86 kg), Deepak (97 kg), and Mohit Grewal (125 kg)

Women’s Wrestling Team: Pooja Gehlot (50 kg), Vinesh Phogat (53 kg), Anshu Malik (57 kg), Sakshi Malik (62 kg), Divya Kakran (68 kg), Pooja Sihag (76 kg)

Judo Team: Vijay Kumar Yadav (men’s -60kg), Jasleen Singh Saini (men’s -66kg), Deepak Deswal (men’s -100kg), L Sushila Devi (women’s -48kg), Suchika Tariyal (women’s -57kg), Tulika Maan (women’s +78kg)

Cycling Team: David Beckham, Sushikala Agashe

Squash Team: Saurav Ghosal (men’s singles and mixed doubles), Ramit Tandon (men’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles,) Abhay Singh - (men’s singles and men's Doubles), Joshna Chinappa (women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles), Sunayna Kuruvilla (women’s singles), Anahat Singh (women’s singles), Dipika Pallikal (women’s doubles and mixed doubles), Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu (men’s Doubles), Velavan Senthilkumar (men’s doubles)

Triathlon Team: Sanjana Joshi - women's event, Pragnya Mohan - women's event

Almost 215 Indian athletes would be participating in the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games at Birmingham. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) are seeking entries for more six participants in this mega tournament. They will compete in total 16 different event categories. Indian champion shuttler PV Sindhu, who recently won Singapore Open Title, has skipped Yonex Taipei Open 2022 to get ready for Birmingham event as she would hope for another medal here.

