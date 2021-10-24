Afghanistan face Scotland in match 17 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday, October 24. The Group 2 clash in the Super 12 stage would be played at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Afghanistan are coming into this clash on the back of a scintillating win over defending champions West Indies in their last warm-up match. In that match, their batting and bowling both came good. Mohammad Shahzad blasted his way to 54 runs off 35 balls and captain Mohammad Nabi did the work with the ball, scalping three-wicket for just two runs in his four runs. One exciting team meets another as Scotland too are heading into this clash with a very good performance in the first round. AFG vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Afghanistan vs Scotland, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021

The associate nation won all three of their matches and made a rather comfortable entry into the first round. They would be highly confident of their chances in this match and a win could make them believe that they can go a long way in this competition. Let's take a look at the Head-to-Head stats and other details about this match.

AFG vs SCO, T20 Head-to-Head

When it comes to head-to-head records, Afghanistan seem to have a strong dominance over Scotland. Afghanistan have won all six matches played between these two sides. In T20I World Cups, Afghanistan have won the only match played between these two sides.AFG vs SCO, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Afghanistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Clash at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

AFG vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 17, Key Players

For Afghanistan, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad and captain Mohammad Nabi would be the key players while for Scotland, Chris Greaves and Richie Berrington would be important performers.

AFG vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 17, Mini-Battles

The duel between Mohammad Shahzad and Chris Greaves would be an interesting battle alongside the duel between Mohammad Nabi and Brad Wheal. Both these mini-battles have the capability to determine the outcome of this match.

AFG vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 17, Venue and Timing

The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 25, 2021 (Monday). The AFG vs SCO encounter has a start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with toss taking place at 07:00 pm.

AFG vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 17, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Fans can live telecast the Afghanistan vs Scotland match live on Star Sports channels. The AFG vs SCO match in T20 World Cup 2021 live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels in English and well as regional commentary languages. Fans looking for how to watch the AFG vs SCO live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

AFG vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 17 Likely Playing XIs

Afghanistan Likely Playing XI: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan

Scotland Likely Playing XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum Macleod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

