Afghanistan lock horns with Scotland in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage in the T20 World Cup 2021 on Monday, October 25. The match would be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and would start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Afghanistan put up spirited performances in both their warm-up matches but they made a strong case for themselves as one of the dark horses in the competition by defeating defending champions West Indies in their last practice match. Their skipper, Mohammad Nabi has been exceptional with both bat and ball and would be a key player for them. AFG vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Afghanistan vs Scotland, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Scotland on the other hand, have taken the first round by storm, winning all their matches which included a stunning upset victory over Bangladesh and are all set to now compete with full might in the main draw.

Sharjah Weather Report

Expected weather in Sharjah during the Afghanistan vs Scotland match (Source: Accuweather)

The weather seems to be conducive for a good game of cricket. The temperature is set to be around 27-31 degrees celsius with no humidity. Since it is an evening game, there would be no problem with handling the heat. Also, there seems to be no sign of rain according to the weather forecast.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch proved to be a difficult one for batsmen during the second leg of IPL 2021 but that seems to be a thing of the past, after what was seen during the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match. Batsmen would find value for their shots and even though spin bowlers could find some help. Having said that, a safe first innings total would be something around the range of 150-160 if the correct lengths are hit.

