India will be looking to make it to their first final of the T20 World Cup after a gap of 15 years when they face England at the Adelaide Oval in the second semifinal of the ongoing T2 WC 2022. The winner of India vs England will face Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on November 13. Pakistan defeated New Zealand in the first semifinal to advance to the final of the T20 World Cup after 13 years. India vs England Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal 2: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs ENG Cricket Match in Adelaide.

The Men in Blue have a win percentage of 68.75% in T20Is in Australia. Team India will be on a mission to win their second World T20 title after they failed to conquer the Asia Cup 2022 ahead of the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, ahead of the all-important IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal, we take a look at Pakistan’s record in T20Is in Australia.

India's T20I Record in Australia

Matches Won Lost NR Win %age 17 11 5 1 68.75

The eighth edition of the T20 World Cup started on October 16, 2022. Australia were unable to host the event in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and it was postponed to 2022. India won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007 but since then the trophy as eluded them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2022 06:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).