Mumbai, Jan 18: India chief selector Ajit Agarkar said the decision to keep Shubman Gill as the vice-captain for the upcoming ODIs against England and the Champions Trophy was done keeping in mind that they are on lookout for people with some leadership skills. Gill, 25, has amassed 2328 runs in 47 ODIs at an average of 58.20, including six centuries and 13 fifties. Mohammed Siraj’s Effectiveness Comes Down a Little Bit When Not Bowling With the New Ball’, Rohit Sharma on Pacer’s Omission From India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and IND vs ENG ODI Series Squads.

“Shubman was vice captain in Sri Lanka anyway, I wouldn't read too much into it. A lot of the feedback comes from the dressing room. You also want to keep your options open.” “One of the challenges is that not many are leading their state teams nowadays … but you are always on the lookout for anyone who has got some leadership qualities,” said Agarkar in the press conference after announcing the squad.

Right-handed batter Karun Nair amassing 752 runs in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy didn’t get him a comeback in the 50-over national set-up, though Agarkar revealed his name was discussed in the selection committee meeting.

“I mean, those are really special performances and I mean someone who averages about 700+, 750 + or something, we did have a chat, no doubt about it, when those kind of performances happen. At the moment, to find a spot in this team is very difficult.” "Look at the guys who've been picked, all average were in excess of mid-40s. Unfortunately, you can't fit everyone in. It's a squad of 15, but those performances certainly make you take notice," he added.

Meanwhile, captain Rohit Sharma said he is very clear in his equation with head coach Gautam Gambhir, amidst reports of unrest in the dressing room during the 3-1 Test series defeat in Australia. India Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and England ODIs Announced: Rohit Sharma Named Captain, Shubman Gill Announced As Deputy; Mohammed Shami Included, Mohammed Siraj Dropped.

“Both of us are very clear on what we wanted to do. I am not going to sit here and discuss what goes behind the scenes, every game tactically. But, it's very clear in my mind. Gautam Gambhir is somebody that once we enter the field, he trusts what the captain is doing on the field.”

“The basic talk that happens are only off the field. In the ground or may be in the changing room, once we take the field, it's all about what I do on the field. That's the kind of trust we have in each other. That's how it should be. That's about it.”

