'Asked Virat Kohli to Get Him': Parthiv Patel Reveals How RCB Missed on Signing Jasprit Bumrah

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best bowlers in modern-day cricket and his records in all forms of cricket are staggering too. The pacer first burst onto the scenes in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2013 where he dismissed Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper (RCB) Virat Kohli in his very over while playing for Mumbai Indians. The right-arm pacer didn’t look back after that and played a vital role in guiding his side to four IPL titles. In a different universe, however, Bumrah could have been playing for RCB. KL Rahul Picks Jasprit Bumrah As the Toughest Bowler to Keep To.

Recently, India’s wicket-keeper batsman revealed that he had asked RCB skipper Virat Kohli to bag Bumrah’s services in the auctions. The southpaw said that he was impressed seeing Bumrah’s debut performance for Vidarbha and wanted him in the RCB team. I remember his debut game against Vidarbha. I know I have spoken to John Wright, I’ve spoke to Rahul Sanghvi also, I had spoken to Virat before he was picked for Mumbai Indians. I was in RCB and I told Virat that this is the guy, we should be picking him,” said Patel while speaking on Fan Code’s latest episode of LockDownButNotOut.

“But obviously, Mumbai Indians outwitted RCB and he went to MI. I had spoken to John Wright that this guy could be something special,” he added.

Well, bowling has been a serious issue for RCB over the years and owing to that, the side has lost numerous matches despite putting on a brilliant batting performance. Well, Bumrah could well have sorted the problems of the Virat Kohli-led side. However, destiny sent him to Mumbai Indians.