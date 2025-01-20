Australia Women’s National Cricket Team vs England Women’s National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: After completing a 3-0 clean sweep in the One-Day Internationals (ODI), Australia Women will clash with England Women in the upcoming three-match T20Is as part of the ongoing Women's Ashes 2025 Down Under. Australian Women have already taken a 6-point lead in the Women's Ashes 2025 points table and will look to extend their lead further before the one-off Test. Women's Ashes 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings in Australia Women vs England Women One-Off Test, ODI and T20I Series.

The hosts have largely the same squad that played the ODIs, with the only exception of all-rounder Grace Harris, who plays in the T20I series. On the other hand, England will have a few faces in their squad with the likes of Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Danielle Gibson, and Freya Kemp coming in for the T20Is. Australia will hope to remain unbeaten and continue to hold on to the Women's Ashes, which they have not lost since winning the 2015 series in England.

When is AUS-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025? Know Date , Time and Venue

Australian Women’s National Cricket Team takes on England Women’s National Cricket Team at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on January 20. The AUS-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025 will start at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). England’s Squad for Women’s Ashes 2025 Announced: Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Freya Kamp, Linsey Smith Named; Heather Knight To Lead.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of AUS-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of Women's Ashes 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing option of AUS-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I on Star Sports TV channels. For AUS-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025 viewing option online scroll down.

Where to Get Free Online Live Streaming of AUS-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025?

The official OTT platform of Star Sports Network is Disney+Hotstar and will stream the AUS-W vs ENG-W Women's Ashes 2025. Fans can find live online viewing options of AUS-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025 on the Disney+Hotstar app and website, which will need a subscription.

