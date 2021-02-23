Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad is all set to host the battle between India and England which will be a Pink Ball Test match. The two teams will be locking horns with each other in the third Test and ahead of the day and night encounter which starts on Wednesday, Ben Stokes issued a warning to the Indian team. While speaking to one of the English channels he said that the pacers like Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and James Anderson have been licking their lips and are more than prepared to scalp wickets. India vs England Day-Night Test 2021, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Ahmedabad: Check Pitch Report of Motera Stadium.

He also revealed that the bowlers got so dangerous that they had to be stopped from bowling under the light as they feared that the batsmen could get injured. "Broady, Jimmy and Jofra have been licking their lips, It's been a completely different game. Whether that's going to be similar in the middle we're not sure," he said. Ben Stokes said that the bowlers can wait to get out in the middle and bowl their heart out.

"When the lights came on, the nets actually got really dangerous. The bowlers had to stop bowling in the nets because we were actually worried that some of the batters were going to get injured," he added. In fact, the pitch at Motera is expected to be supporting the pacers and then the spinners. It would be interesting to see how the game pans out for both sides.

