Alongside the Mumbai Indians, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are a successful franchise in the Indian Premier League's history. The Chennai Super Kings won all IPL trophies under their former captain, MS Dhoni. However, Dhoni stepped down from his leadership responsibilities ahead of the IPL 2024 season. The five-time champions appointed Ruturaj Gaikwad as their new leader. Under Gaikwad, the Super Kings narrowly missed out on reaching the playoffs after they finished fifth in the IPL 2024 season.

The Chennai Super Kings will look to bounce back strong this time around. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been impressive in his first season as captain and it will be interesting which the players the five-time champions focus on acquiring in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Chennai Super Kings had, among their retentions, retained MS Dhoni as an 'uncapped player' because of a new rule set by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

CSK Players Bought at IPL 2025 Auction: Devon Conway (6. 25 Crore INR), Rahul Tripathi (3.4 Crore INR), Rachin Ravindra (4 Crore INR), Ravichandran Ashwin (9.75 Crore INR).

CSK Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2025 Auction: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni

CSK Previous Season Recap: The five-time champions CSK finished fifth in the 2024 edition. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side won seven and lost as many games in the 14 matches they played.

