A budding cricketer died in Kolkata after he was drugged and allegedly robbed. This happened as he had reached Kolkata to play cricket in a club. The boy, who was of 17 years of age, was named Deb Ghosh and he hailed from Hasnabad. This tragic incident took place on the morning of Saturday, January 18. According to the Times of India, the boy deboarded a bus in Kolkata and was on his way to play cricket when he was intercepted by a group, who snatched his mobile phone and wallet and also drugged him, as per allegations made by his family. 35-Year-Old Professional Cricketer Imran Patel Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest During Match in Pune, Incident Caught on Camera.

The report states that the boy was admitted to the Minakhan Rural Hospital from where the information of this tragic development was shared with his family. The boy's father, Ujjwal, was quoted by the report saying, "He was drowsy and told us he was taken by some men after he got off a bus at Science City. He was made to swallow a spiked drink before they took his wallet and phone." Doctors at the hospital later asked the parents to take their son to the SSKM hospital, where the 17-year-old received oxygen support. It was here where he died. Dasun Shanaka Death Hoax Goes Viral! Instagram Video With News 'Sri Lankan Cricketer Dead' Fake, Here's Everything You Need To Know.

The family of the deceased cricketer alleged that five police stations in Kolkata and North 24 parganas did not lodge a missing diary and they later protested at the SSKM hospital, claiming that there was negligence on the part of the police as well as doctors in this case. The boy's body was sent for the post-mortem by the police who registered a case of unnatural death. The boy's family alleged that the police were taking his body to the morgue without informing them about the same.

