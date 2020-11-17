Portugal will go head to head with Croatia in their upcoming fixture in UEFA Nations League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Stadion Poljud Stadium in Split on November 18 (Wednesday Night). The meeting is apparently a dead rubber with both sides already out of the competition. Nevertheless, pride is still at stakes, and both teams must look to get the favourable result. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will indeed take the field as favourites while the home team will have to put their best foot forward to cross the line. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, defenders, mid-fielders and forward strikers for CRO vs POR clash. Croatia vs Portugal Live Streaming Online, UEFA Nations League 2020–21.

With just two wins in seven outings, Croatia’s performance hasn’t been excellent this year, and loopholes in their ships aren’t likely to be fixed ahead of the upcoming assignment. Dejan Lovren’s return gives a massive boost to the Croatian defence while Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic will be critial in the mid-field as they have a lot of work to do to stop the Portuguese domination in the final third. Croatia vs Portugal Key Players: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Other Players.

For Portugal, captain Cristiano Ronaldo has been in brilliant form and will like to make a mark in Portugal’s last round-robin stage game. The team management might also opt to rest some big names with the clash being a dead rubber. Hence, the likes of Nelson Semedo and Mario Rui might get a game. As the match gets lined up, let’s look at the Dream11 team.

Croatia vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goal-keeper – Croatia goal-keeper Dominik Livakovic (COR) should be picked as the goal-keeper for this fantasy team.

Croatia vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Jose Fonte (POR), Ruben Dias (POR), Joao Cancelo (POR) and Raphael Guerreiro (POR) should be the four defenders for this team.

Croatia vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Diogo Jota (POR), Bruno Fernandes (POR), Nikola Vlasic (CRO), Mateo Kovacic (CRO) and Ivan Perisic (CRO) can be picked as the five midfielders.

Croatia vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) should be the only man in front of this fantasy side.

Croatia vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Dominik Livakovic (COR), Jose Fonte (POR), Ruben Dias (POR), Joao Cancelo (POR), Raphael Guerreiro (POR), Diogo Jota (POR), Bruno Fernandes (POR), Nikola Vlasic (CRO), Mateo Kovacic (CRO), Ivan Perisic (CRO), Cristiano Ronaldo (POR).

Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) should be picked as the captain of your fantasy team while Ivan Perisic (CRO) can be chosen as vice-captain.

