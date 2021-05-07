Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar has revealed no one in the CSK camp panicked after coach Michael Hussey and Lakshmipathy Balaji tested positive for COVID-19 despite staying in the IPL bubble. Season 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended indefinitely on May 4 (Tuesday) after four cricketers contracted the virus. KKR’s Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were first reported to have positive before reports broke that Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Wriddhiman Saha and Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals have also tested positive. Three more non-playing members from the CSK camp were also infected with the virus leading BCCI to immediately call off IPL 2021. Suresh Raina Urges Fans To ‘Find Happiness in Little Things in Life’, Says ‘Always Be Grateful’.

Later it emerged that CSK bowling coach Balaji and head batting coach Hussey were among those that tested positive for COVID-19 in the Chennai Super Kings camp. Chahar in a chat with Sportstar revealed, the entire team had to go under quarantine once some results came back as positive. But no one panicked.

"Once some reports came positive, the team management told us to isolate. We had tests every day and reports came negative, so that was a big relief,” revealed the Rajasthan-based player. “But none of the players panicked and everyone handled it well".

Chahar, who tested positive for COVID-19 at the start of the last IPL in the UAE said that perhaps travelling from one city to another made the IPL bubble vulnerable. "When you create a bubble from one city to another, it may be a difficult task. But I am not in a position to say, what exactly happened", he added.

He was also adamant that all the players involved followed the bio-bubble strictly and that he wasn’t aware of how the breach happened. "I don't know what went wrong. It is really difficult to say, because all the players followed the bubble strictly," Chahar said.

Chahar was in good form in IPL 2021 and had already picked eight wickets in seven games. He was among the top wicket-takers in the tournament before it was abruptly called off. CSK also looked to have wiped off their last season’s disappointment and were sitting at second in the IPL 2021 points table with five wins from seven matches.

