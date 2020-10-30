Ravindra Jadeja steered Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a thrilling win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 49 of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. The defeat virtually ruled KKR out of IPL 2020 although the team have a slim chance of reaching the playoffs depending on how Kings XI Punjab fare in their last two games. CSK needed 33 from 15 deliveries to win when Jadeja stepped into the crease after Pat Cummins had shattered Ruturaj Gaikwad’s stumps. But Jadeja smashed Lockie Ferguson for 20 runs in the penultimate over before hitting Kamlesh Nagarkoti for consecutive sixes to lead CSK to a 6-wicket win. Take a look at some stat highlights and records from the game. CSK vs KKR Stat Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy Write New Records.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) looked favourites to win with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu at the crease. But Pat Cummins returned to the attack for KKR and Rayudu caught at mid-off before clean-bowling Gaikwad to leave CSK needing 30 from 2 overs to win. Ferguson then came to bowl the penultimate over and started with a wide before the height no-ball changed the course for CSK. Jadeja smashed the free-hit for a six over square leg and the final delivery through the third man for a four. Sir Jadeja Funny Memes and Jokes Flood Twitter After Ravindra Jadeja Shines in Last-Ball Thriller for CSK Against KKR in IPL 2020.

CSK then needed 10 to win from the final over. Nagarkoti came bowled two dots before Curran turned the strike to Jadeja, who missed the first ball before smashing the next two over the leg side to seal the victory. Chennai lost Shane Watson to Varun Chakravarthy, who also bowled MS Dhoni to bring KKR back into the contest.

Ravindra Jadeja became the eighth player to hit a last-ball six to win a match in IPL history

This was the 10th occasion in IPL where a batsman hit a six to win the match for his side

This was the sixth time CSK have won a game in the last ball and twice against KKR

Varun Chakravarthy has now dismissed MS Dhoni in consecutive IPL matches

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his second fifty in IPL 2020

KKR have now failed to pick a wicket in the powerplay in seven of their last eight matches

CSK and KKR did not lose a single wicket in the power play making this the second instance this season when both teams ended powerplay without losing a wicket

Nitish Rana registered his highest score (87) in IPL

Earlier sent into bat first, KKR were off to a steady start with Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana stitching the team’s first half-century stand for the season. Gill departed post the powerplay but Rana continued even as Sunil Narine and later Rinku Singh struggled at the other end. Rana scored 87 from 61 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries and four sixes, which included three consecutive sixes off Karn Sharma. Dinesh Karthik then gave KKR a finish. But Jadeja finished better for CSK.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2020 12:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).