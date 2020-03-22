David Warner vs Chris Gayle: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab Engage in Banter Over the Most Destructive Opener in IPL History

David Warner vs Chris Gayle (Photo Credits: IANS)

The coronavirus outbreak has postponed the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and cricket fans all-over the world must be hoping the gala tournament to take place. In the previous 12 editions of the tournament, fans has witnessed many fantastic spells and many jaw-dropping knocks too. During the course of the tournament, fans tend to get involved in a debate regarding the best player and recently, something similar happen with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and (KXIP). The official Twitter handle of Star Sports India asked the netizens to choose the most destructive opener in IPL history between David Warner and Chris Gayle which led to an interesting banter between SRH and KXIP. IPL 2020 to Be Held Between July-September? BCCI Looking at a Possible Window.

The Punjab-based franchise was the first one to answer and they presented all the facts why Gayle is the most destructive opener. “One of them has the most no. of IPL centuries, the highest-ever score in IPL, a strike rate of over 150, the fastest-ever century in IPL history and the most sixes in the competition to his name. think we know who our pick is,” wrote KXIP. However, David Warner also boasts off a fantastic IPL record and SRH trolled KXIP on that basis. “3 x Orange Caps Orange, 1 x IPL Trophy. Need a lift @lionsdenkxip?” replied the official Twitter handle of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Have a look.

Who's The Best?

Power hitting is a part of @davidwarner31 and @henrygayle's 🧬! But which one do you think is the more destructive #VIVOIPL opener? Convince us of your pick below, NOW 👇#ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/5gVWfNUmiP — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 19, 2020

KXIP Have a Point!!

One of them has the most no. of IPL centuries, the highest-ever score in IPL, a strike rate of over 150, the fastest-ever century in IPL history and the most sixes in the competition to his name. 🔥 I think we know who our pick is! 😉 #SaddaPunjab — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) March 19, 2020

Savage Reply!!

3 x Orange Caps 🧡 1 x IPL Trophy 🏆 Need a lift, @lionsdenkxip? pic.twitter.com/I78rabMYlP — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 19, 2020

Well, Chris Gayle and David have certainly been two of the best openers in the history of the tournament and their record is simply sensational. They are also expected to showcase their blitzes in the forthcoming edition of IPL. However, dark clouds are looming over the tournament and some speculations are that the tournament can also get called off.