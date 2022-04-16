Royal Challengers Bangalore return to winning ways in IPL 2022 as they defeat Delhi Capitals in match 27 of the competition by 16 runs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It was a brilliant all round performance from Faf du Plessis men. Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik shined with the bat while bowlers were able to defend the target. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

After being out to bat first, RCB lost wickets early but Glenn Maxwell steadied the innings with his first fifty of the season. Later, Dinesh Karthik played a sensational knock to help his team post a score of 189/5 on the board. In reply, Delhi Capitals were given a brilliant start by David Warner but wasn’t able to lead his team to a win.

DC vs RCB IPL 2022 Stat Highlights

# Mitchell Marsh made his debut for Delhi Capitals

# Glenn Maxwell scored his first fifty of IPL 2022

# Dinesh Karthik scored his 20th IPL fifty

# RCB registered the highest total at Wankhede this season (189/5)

# Dinesh Karthik-Shahbaz Ahmed registered the third-highest sixth-wicket partnership (97*) in IPL

# David Warner has scored 10 fifties against RCB in IPL

The teams will now focus on the upcoming fixtures in IPL 2022. Royal Challengers Bangalore will be taking on high-flying newcomers Lucknow Super Giants Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will face off against Punjab Kings, who are in great form themselves.

