Former Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Ashutosh Sharma has found a new team for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The hard hitter was sold for INR 3.8 crore to Delhi Capitals (DC) during the IPL 2025 mega auction. The 26-year-old has played 11 IPL matches so far. The right-handed batter has scored 189 runs at a superb strike rate of 167.25. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Kumar Kushagra Goes to Gujarat Titans for INR 65 Lakh, Utkarsh Singh Unsold.

Ashutosh Sharma Goes to Delhi

Ashutosh Sharma goes to @DelhiCapitals for INR 3.8 Crore 👌👌 Base Price - INR 30 Lakh Final Price - INR 3.8 Crore#TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

