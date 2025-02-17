Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score Updates: A blockbuster showdown is on the cards when Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) meet in WPL 2025 on Monday, February 17. You can check the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru scorecard here. This is a repeat of the last year's WPL final where Smriti Mandhana and her RCB emerged victorious in a low-scoring contest. The defending champions will be high on confidence and momentum and will look to extend their good form against Delhi Capitals. Smriti Mandhana's side had achieved a majestic start to their WPL 2025 campaign, registering the highest successful chase in Women's Premier League history when they chased down a 202-run target set by Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener. Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of DC-W vs RCB-W Women's Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports and JioHotstar Online.

Delhi Capitals also enter this contest on the back of a victory, albeit a nervy one over inaugural winners. A decent show with the ball had helped Meg Lanning and her team pull off a thrilling victory where some of the decisions given by the third umpire were subject to discussion. However, a winning start will give her side a lot of confidence as they face the defending champions and attempt to gain a bit of redemption from the final defeat last year. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Alice Capsey, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce(w), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Nandini Kashyap, Nallapureddy Charani, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana(c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Renuka Thakur Singh, Jagravi Pawar, Heather Graham, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Ekta Bisht, Nuzhat Parween, Charlie Dean