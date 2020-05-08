ECB Teases Virat Kohli With Throwback Video of Adil Rashid Leaving Indian Captain Perplexed With Sharp Turner During IND vs ENG ODI; Twitterati Give Fitting Reply

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With live cricket events across the world currently out of anyone’s thoughts due to the global coronavirus pandemic crisis, most have visiting the archives and drawing out throwback pictures and videos from the past to keep rewind their memories and also keep themselves busy. Sachin Tendulkar recently drew out a picture of himself at 19 during his time at Yorkshire County. The Twitter handle of the England Cricket Board (ECB) too decided to join the fun and posted a throwback video of Indian captain Virat Kohli getting completely foxed by an Adil Rashid delivery and seeing his stumps uprooted. Virat Kohli Says Sports Without Fans a Possibility but Feels Magic Will Be Missing.

“The best ball you've ever faced @imVkohli?” the ECB asked Kohli. Replays tracking the trajectory of the delivery shows that the ball – a leg-spin – falls on the leg-stump before changing course and hitting the tip of the off-stump. It was certainly one of the best delivery a bowler could bowl and perhaps the best a batsman could have faced. Virat Kohli Says ‘I Know I Will Be in a Good Position to Start From Where We Left’.

When Adil Rashid Left Virat Kohli Baffled

But while Twitterati reserved praise for Adil Rashid over the delivery, most were miffed at ECB’s teasing of Kohli and replied to the clip with videos and clips of Kohli smashing the England bowlers all around the park. Take a look at some of those cheeky replies on the video.

Well, That Hurts!!

everyone wonders when will @ECB_cricket really win a cricket world cup, like really win, not tie 🤣 — Desiking (@Desikin81596010) May 8, 2020

Has Anyone Forgotten?

To Traumatise England Again?

Looking forward to welcome him in World Cup 2023 pic.twitter.com/UKBF4qJhaD — AGHateBuster (@AGHateBuster) May 8, 2020

Still the Best in the World

Still he is the best for me and always will be — Asif Shaikh (@AsifSha90544464) May 8, 2020

How About This?

They Remember It; Don't They

If You Need to Remind More...

Interestingly, Kohli was dismissed thrice by spinners during India’s tour of England in 2018. India lost the Test series 4-1, the ODIs 3-1 and won the T20I series. The clip shown above was from the first ODI which India went on to win eight wickets. In the second ODI, Kohli was removed by Moeen Ali. Rashid then got Kohli out again in the third ODI making it only the second instance that Kohli was out to spinners in three consecutive innings after Sri Lanka 2014.