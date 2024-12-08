The Australia Women’s national cricket team is playing a three-match ODI series against the India Women’s national cricket team. After comfortably winning the first ODI, the side opted to bat first in the second ODI. Taking control of the match right from the start, the AUS-W’s team crossed the 300-run mark in just 42 overs with centuries from Georgia Voll and veteran star Ellyse Perry. Perry taking a more aggressive role in the match scored her century in just 72 balls with six boundaries and six sixes. This is Perry’s third century in the ODIs and the fasted ODI century against India in Women's cricket history. She scored 105 runs in 75 balls before getting dismissed by Dipti Sharma. India Women vs Australia Women Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd ODI 2024: How to Watch IND-W vs AUS-W Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Ellyse Perry Completed Century during IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024

100* in 72 balls against India Take a bow, Ellyse Perry 🐐 Australia looking to set 400 on board. 🥶#CricketTwitter #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/2yJHPRLQrJ — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) December 8, 2024

