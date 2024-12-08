The Australia Women’s national cricket team is playing a three-match ODI series against the India Women’s national cricket team. After a 1-0 lead in the series, the side opted to bat first in the second ODI. With a strong 130-run opening partnership, the side was set for a huge total. Phoebe Litchfield was dismissed on 60 runs. But the side continued its dominance on the field and dominated the Indian bowling attack. Georgia Voll completed her maiden ODI century while Ellyse Perry also recorded her third century in ODI’s. Perry smashed 100 runs in 72 balls, registering the fasted century against India Women’s side in the ODI. Though India took wickets late in the innings, Australia managed to score 371 runs with the loss of eight wickets in the first innings of the Australia Women vs India Women 2nd ODI 2024. Ellyse Perry Completes Her Third Century in One Day Internationals, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024.

Australia Women vs India Women 2nd ODI 2024 Innings Update

Innings Break! Australia set a target of 372 runs 🎯 Chase coming up shortly 👌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/gRsQoSnxWj#TeamIndia | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/aazh6aBSN9 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 8, 2024

