England moved a step closer to securing their place in the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals as they defeated Sri Lanka in the Super 12 match at Sharjah. The Three Lions kept their perfect run going as Jos Buttler shined in a perfect display by the 2019 world champions. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s chances of advancing from the group have taken a further dent after their third loss in four games. Meanwhile, here are some starts from ENG vs SL clash. England vs Sri Lanka Highlights of T20 World Cup 2021 Match 29.

After being asked to bat first, England were pegged back early by Sri Lanka as spinners made it hard to score while picking up wickets. However, Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan steading the inning with a 100-run partnership with the former scoring a century as the Three Lions posted a huge score, While chasing, Sri Lanka gave a good account of themselves but were no match for the English bowling attack and fell short on the day. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12.

# Eoin Morgan became the skipper with the most wins (43) in T20I history

# Jos Buttler scored his maiden T20I century

# Jos Buttler is the only English player with T20I, ODI and Test hundreds

# Jos Buttler became the second England batter to score 2000 T20I runs

# Wanindu Hasaranga reached 50-wicket mark in T20Is

# Hasaranga is the fifth-quickest to 50 wickets in T20 Internationals

# Wanindu Hasarabga became the leading wicket-taker (34) in a calendar year in T20Is

Both teams will now turn their attention towards their next assignments in the competition. Sri Lanka will be hoping to keep their semi-final hopes alive as they face fellow strugglers West Indies, who have similar objectives. Meanwhile, table-toppers England face South Africa, who are looking to make it to the next round as well.

