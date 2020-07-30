England will take on Ireland in first of the three-match ODI series on July 30, 2020 (Thursday) at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton. The series will mark the start of the inaugural One-Day International Super League, the qualifiers for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Eoin Morgan’s men will begin the series a World Champions as they look to qualify the multi-team tournament in order to defend their crown. England vs Ireland 1st ODI 2020: Jonny Bairstow vs Boyd Rankin and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out for in Southampton.

However, the hosts will start the series as the favourites due to their records against the visiting team. Speaking of the Head-to-Head records, the teams have played each other in 10 ODI matches with England recording eight wins to Ireland's one, while one match has ended in no result. The Three Lions have also dominated in recent times, four of the last five games (1 N/R).

So ahead of the start of this very crucial series, we take a look at the results of the last five One-Day internationals between England and Ireland.

Ireland vs England – May 3, 2019 – England Won by 4 Wickets

This was a much closer affair than anyone would have made it out to be. After electing to bowl first, England managed to dismiss Ireland for 198 runs. However the Three Lions themselves stumbled but thanks to a half-century from Ben Foakes and Tom Curran’s quick-fire 47, they managed to get over the line.

England vs Ireland – May 7, 2017 – England Won by 85 Runs

This was a game in which Joe Root shone with both bat and ball. After being asked to bat first, Half Centuries from Johnny Bairstow, Joe Root and Eoin Morgan took England to a total of 328/6. In reapply, Ireland could only manage 243 runs. Root finished with the figures of 3/52 in 10 overs.

England vs Ireland – May 5, 2017 – England Won by 7 Wickets

After electing to bat first, Ireland imploded as they could only manage 126 runs before being bowled out. Adil Rashid was the star with the ball for England as he took five wickets for just 27 runs in eight overs. Alex Hales scored a quick-fire fifty to take England to an easy win.

Ireland vs England – May 8, 2015 – No Result

England won the toss and decided to bowl first. The visitors got off to a great start dismissing four Irish batsmen for just over 50 runs. But strong rain interrupted the one-off ODI match which was eventually abandoned.

Ireland vs England – September 3, 2013 – England Won by 6 Wickets

After being asked to back first, riding on a brilliant century from William Porterfield, Ireland managed to put on 269 runs on the board. In reply, centuries from Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara took England over the line and to an easy six-wicket win.

