England will be looking to gain promotion in the League A of the UEFA Nations League when they take on Republic of Ireland in their final group game. This match will also end the tenure of interim manager Lee Carsley, who will get back to managing the U-21 and age group sides. Thomas Tuchel, former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager will be taking the responsibility of the England national football team when they will start their FIFA World Cup qualifiers campaign in 2025. England secured a dominant 3-0 victory against Greece in the last match despite starting Ollie Watkins over Harry Kane. They will want a direct promotion with a win and not want to go through the playoffs. Viktor Gyokeres Leads Sweden to Victory Over Slovakia in UEFA Nations League 2024–25; Netherlands Secure Knockout Spot With Win Over Hungary.

Meanwhile, Republic of Ireland have survived the relegation scare through a hard-fought victory over Finland. They have secured the third placed finish in the League B group 2 which means they will have to undergo a playoff battle with a second-placed team in Group C to maintain their place in League B. Evan Ferguson was in top form in the last match against Finland as he scored the only goal of the match. Ireland have now finished third in all four of their campaigns in the competition, but they have failed to win or even score against an opponent except Finland in the 2024-25 edition. It will be a tough game for them.

When is England vs Republic of Ireland UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Wembley Stadium, London, England is set to host the England national football team vs Republic of Ireland national football team's match on Sunday, November 17. The England vs Republic of Ireland match in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will start at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch England vs Republic of Ireland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. The England vs Republic of Ireland live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels. For the England vs Republic of Ireland online viewing options, read below. Jamal Musiala Stars As Germany Football Team Thrashes Bosnia-Herzegovina 7–0 for Record UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Victory.

How to Watch England vs Republic of Ireland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans searching for England vs Republic of Ireland live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. England are very much likely to get a comfortable victory in this game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2024 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).