England Women and India Women will face each other in the second game of the three-match T20I series. ENG W vs IND W 2nd T20I 2021 will be played at the Central County Ground in Hove on July 11, 2021 (Sunday). The hosts have an advantage in the series while the visitors will be aiming for a comeback. Meanwhile, fans searching for ENG W vs IND W 2nd T20I 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Harleen Deol Catch Video: Netizens In Awe of Indian Cricketer's Acrobatic Effort To Dismiss Amy Jones.

It was England who were the better team in the opening game of the series as they emerged victorious by 18 runs (DLS) after the rain had reduced the game. Nat Sciver and Amy Jones were the stars with the bat for the Three Lions and will be aiming for a similar performance. India, however, had a poor outing and they will look to put it behind them and try and get on level terms in the series.

England Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I Match 2021, Match Time and Venue as per IST

The 2nd T20I match between England women and Indian women would be held on July 11, 2021 (Sunday). The match would be played at The Central County Ground in Hove and would begin at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch England Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I Match 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of England women vs India women, 2nd T20I Match 2021 clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the India Women vs England Women and fans need to tune in either Sony Six SD/HD or Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch England Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I Match 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow India Women vs England Women live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live-streaming the India Women vs England Women, 2nd T20I Match 2021 match online for fans in India.

