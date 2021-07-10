India Women were on the losing end against England in the first T20I of the three-game series. However, the Women in Blue and their fans experienced a sensational moment courtesy of Harleen Deol on a day where they had very little to celebrate. The 23-year-old pulled off a sensational effort in the 19th over of England’s innings to dismiss Amy Jones. Lisa Sthalekar, Isa Guha Hail Harleen Deol's Stunning Effort To Dismiss Amy Jones (Watch Video).

Harleen Deol defied gravity as she pulled off a brilliant acrobatic catch to get rid of Amy Jones off Shikha Pandey’s bowling. Jones whacked the ball towards wide long-off and with the ball traveling over the line, Harleen produced a stunning effort to send the English wicket-keeper back into the pavilion.

The sensational catch by the young cricketer caught the attention of many on social media as the video of the effort went viral with netizens praising the 23-year-old. Here are some of the reactions to Harleen Deaol’s catch.

Jaw-dropping Catch! Wow! What an incredible grab by Harleen Deol. pic.twitter.com/vuDtDwWBfU — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) July 10, 2021

The catch took by Harleen Deol shows how well Women's cricket is growing in every aspect of the game. If they get regular matches in FTP, we will see the domination in the future with these stars in the system. It's a small tree, BCCI needs to support them to grow.#ENGWvINDW pic.twitter.com/BjqUO0wr4i — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) July 10, 2021

What a stunning flying catch by harleen deol on the boundary to dismiss amy jones . One of the best catches in women's history .@imharleenDeol #HarleenDeol @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/epLzXhlBbP — Dr.TNR Psycho ツ ♡ (@TNROfficial_) July 10, 2021

Damn I have spent my 15 mins watching it again and again. #HarleenDeol https://t.co/88O51JcBja — CS Ayush Khandelwal (@ayushkhndelwal) July 10, 2021

Speaking of the game, courtesy of a half-century from Nat Sciver and brilliant power-hitting by Amy Jones, England posted a score of 177 runs on the board. The game was interrupted by rain and India were given a target of 73 runs to chase in 8.4 overs but wasn’t able to get the job done.

