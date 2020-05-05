From Ajit Agarkar’s Blistering 50 to Navdeep Saini’s Fighting Knock, Five Times Indian Tailenders Stunned the Opposition With Bat in Hand

Ajit Agarkar, Praveen Kumar and Navdeep Saini (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The Indian cricket team has produced many bowlers over the years who went to become world-beaters. From a spin magician like Harbhajan Singh to a speedster like Jasprit Bumrah, various kind of bowlers have donned the blue jersey. On various occasions, however, these bowling stars have also showcased their prowess with the willow when their team required some crucial runs. At times when India’s top-order got rattled, these tailenders rose to the occasion and made a fightback with the bat in hand. Focusing on the topic, let’s revisit five times when India’s tailenders stunned everyone with a blistering batting show in ODIs. Highest Partnerships in ODIs: Listing Top Five Stands for Any Wicket Including 318-Run Partnership.

1. Ajit Agarkar- 67 Vs Zimbabwe

The former right-arm pacer is still the fastest Indian bowler to scalp 50 ODI wickets. However, he also holds the record of smashing the fastest ODI half-century by an Indian. The right-handed batsman did that during the 5th ODI of Zimbabwe’s 2000 tour of India. Coming to bat at number eight, Agarakar unleashed absolute mayhem and brought up his 50 off mere 21 balls. Riding on his effort, the home side posted 301/6 while batting first and went on to win the game by 39 runs.

2. Zaheer Khan- 34 Vs New Zealand

The left-arm pacer will go down as one of the best pace bowlers produced by India. However, during the 5th ODI of India’s 2003 tour of New Zealand, Khan guided India to victory with the bat in hand. Chasing a target of 168 runs, the visitors were reduced to 116/7 and the Kiwi bowlers were breathing fire. India’s defeat was on the cards. However, Zaheer brilliantly tackled the bowlers and scored an unbeaten 34 to guide his side to a two-wicket triumph.

3. Praveen Kumar- 54 Vs Australia

The right-arm seam bowler was certainly on the biggest nemesis of the many batsmen during his playing days. However, during the sixth ODI of Australia’s 2009 Tour of India, Praveen troubled the Men in Yellow with his batting. Batting first, the home side was tottering at 75/7 and their defeat seemed just matter of time. Nevertheless, Kumar made a fightback and scored his maiden ODI fifty. However, his effort didn’t prove to be enough as India were packed for 170 runs Aussies registered a six-wicket triumph.

4. Bhuvneshwar Kumar- 53 Vs Sri Lanka

The talismanic pacer is known to swing the ball both his and bucket variations make him a captain’s delight. Along with that, however, Bhuvi is also a handy batsman lower down the order. During the 2nd ODI of India’s 2017 Tour of Sri Lanka, the visitors were reeling at 131/7 while chasing 237. Spinner Akila Dananjaya seemed unplayable in the Pallekele track. However, Bhuvneshwar valiantly tackled him and other bowlers and scored a well-compiled half-century. As a result, India clinched the game by three wickets.

5. Navdeep Saini – 45 Vs New Zealand

The star pacer made an impressive start to his ODI career as his thunderbolts proved a headache of many prominent batsmen. However, Saini showcased his batting talent during the 2nd ODI of India’s 2020 Tour of New Zealand. Chasing 274 in Auckland, India were struggling at 153/7. However, the youngster rained fours and sixes and scored 45 runs. Unfortunately, his efforts went in vain as India lost the game by 22 runs.

As of now, all the major cricket tournaments around the world have come to a standstill owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Even the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been postponed owing to the global health scare. So, it will be interesting to see when the fans will be able to witness the action in the gentleman’s game.