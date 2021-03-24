The year 2020 hit us really hard! Lockdowns, COVID-19 pandemic, silents streets and a lot more. The on-going sporting tournaments got postponed and this obviously included the IPL 2020 as well. Initially scheduled in April 2020, the tournament got postponed after the outspread of the disease. The tournament was held in September 2020 in UAE with social distancing being maintained, masks were a very popular sight when the players were travelling. The most unusual things happened in IPL 2020 too. Several records were broken during the tournament. Now we prepare for the IPL 2021, let's have a look at the talking points of the previous season. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

Bio-Bubble:

Now, this was the major talking point of IPL 2020 which is still followed in the international tournaments and the upcoming season too. The players were supposed to be quarantined and strict protocols had to be followed. In fact on one of the occasions, even Virat Kohli had asked team RCB to stay very careful while following COVID-19 protocols.

Behind closed doors:

This was yet another disappointing thing for the fans as the tournament was played behind closed doors in empty stadiums. The protocol will be followed this year too in the IPL 2021.

IPL 2020 Major Records:

KL Rahul’s highest score of 132 runs, a partnership of 181& between Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis, Shikhar Dhawan's consecutive centuries, KKR'S lowest score ever in IPL history were a few talking points when we talk about the records.

Nine Super Overs:

Overall there were nine Super Overs played in IPL 2020. This goes on to show how close the contest was. The IPL 2021 promises to be equally interesting.

CSK not Qualifying for Play-Offs:

After a long time, Chennai Super Kings did not qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs. MS Dhoni's team placed was placed on number seven of the points table.

If you think that we have missed out on any other talking points, feel free to contribute with the Comment Section. As of now, The IPL 2021 will start on April 9, 2021.

