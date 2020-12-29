South African batsman Faf du Plessis became the 11th unluckiest cricketer to be dismissed on an individual score of 199. During the day three of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Centurion, du Plessis was caught at mid-on and thus fell one run short of his double century. Pakistan’s Mudassar Nazar was first batsman to be out on 199 in Tests. Before du Plessis’ dismissal there have been only ten instances of batsman being dismissed on 199 in Tests. Virat Kohli Named Captain as ICC Announce Men’s Test Team of the Decade, Ravi Ashwin Also Included.

Interestingly, du Plessis’ teammate Dean Elgar was the last batsman to be dismissed on 199 in the longer format of the game. Meanwhile, du Plessis played the 276-ball knock and hit 24 fours during his stay as South Africa posted mammoth 621 in their first innings.

List of batsmen who have been dismissed for 199 in Test cricket:

Batsman Country Opponent Venue Match Date Mudassar Nazar Pakistan India Faisalabad 24 Oct, 1984 M Azharuddin India Sri Lanka Kanpur 17 Dec, 1986 Matthew Elliott Australia England Leeds 24 July, 1997 Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka India Colombo 9 Aug, 1997 Steve Waugh Australia West Indies Bridgetown 26 Mar, 1999 Younis Khan Pakistan India Lahore 13 Jan, 2006 Ian Bell England South Africa Lord’s 10 Jul, 2008 Steve Smith Australia West Indies Kingston 11 Jun, 2015 KL Rahul India England Chennai 16 Dec, 2016 Dean Elgar South Africa Bangladesh Potchefstroom 28 Sep, 2017 Faf du Plessis South Africa Sri Lanka Centurion 26 Dec, 2020

The 36-year-old batsman was relieved of the captaincy duty following the home series defeat against England. It was du Plessis’ tenth Test century and his highest score in the longest form of the game as well. South Africa secured a massive 225-run first innings lead and then picked two Sri Lankan wickets for just 65 runs at the close of the play on day three.

