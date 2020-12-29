South African batsman Faf du Plessis became the 11th unluckiest cricketer to be dismissed on an individual score of 199. During the day three of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Centurion, du Plessis was caught at mid-on and thus fell one run short of his double century. Pakistan’s Mudassar Nazar was first batsman to be out on 199 in Tests. Before du Plessis’ dismissal there have been only ten instances of batsman being dismissed on 199 in Tests. Virat Kohli Named Captain as ICC Announce Men’s Test Team of the Decade, Ravi Ashwin Also Included.
Interestingly, du Plessis’ teammate Dean Elgar was the last batsman to be dismissed on 199 in the longer format of the game. Meanwhile, du Plessis played the 276-ball knock and hit 24 fours during his stay as South Africa posted mammoth 621 in their first innings.
List of batsmen who have been dismissed for 199 in Test cricket:
|Batsman
|Country
|Opponent
|Venue
|Match Date
|Mudassar Nazar
|Pakistan
|India
|Faisalabad
|24 Oct, 1984
|M Azharuddin
|India
|Sri Lanka
|Kanpur
|17 Dec, 1986
|Matthew Elliott
|Australia
|England
|Leeds
|24 July, 1997
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|Sri Lanka
|India
|Colombo
|9 Aug, 1997
|Steve Waugh
|Australia
|West Indies
|Bridgetown
|26 Mar, 1999
|Younis Khan
|Pakistan
|India
|Lahore
|13 Jan, 2006
|Ian Bell
|England
|South Africa
|Lord’s
|10 Jul, 2008
|Steve Smith
|Australia
|West Indies
|Kingston
|11 Jun, 2015
|KL Rahul
|India
|England
|Chennai
|16 Dec, 2016
|Dean Elgar
|South Africa
|Bangladesh
|Potchefstroom
|28 Sep, 2017
|Faf du Plessis
|South Africa
|Sri Lanka
|Centurion
|26 Dec, 2020
The 36-year-old batsman was relieved of the captaincy duty following the home series defeat against England. It was du Plessis’ tenth Test century and his highest score in the longest form of the game as well. South Africa secured a massive 225-run first innings lead and then picked two Sri Lankan wickets for just 65 runs at the close of the play on day three.
