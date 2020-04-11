Gautam Gambhir Plays Badminton With Daughter Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Says Losing to My Love Is the Greatest Win (Watch Video)

Former Indian cricketer and Member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter and shared a video of him playing badminton with his daughter at home amid the coronavirus lockdown. In the 19-second video, Gambhir is seen losing a point after a rally. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from North-East Delhi tweeted, "losing to my love is the greatest win! #StayHomeStaySafe #FamilyTime," along with the video. India Stay Inside, We’re Still in Middle of a Fight, Says Gautam Gambhir Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

The 38-year-old recently contributed his two-year salary as an MP to the PM-CARES relief fund to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the cricketer-turned-politician had arranged 1,000 personal protective equipment (PPEs) hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the union territory needs PPE kits to combat coronavirus. Gautam Gambhir Thanks RCB for Acknowledging His Contribution to Help India Fight COVID-19.

Here's the Video of Gautam Gambhir Playing With His Daughter

The former cricketer had also released Rs 1 crore out of his MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund towards the relief efforts amid the coronavirus outbreak in Delhi. Earlier, the MP urged people and lashed out at those who burst crackers on April 09 to stay indoors as the fight against coronavirus is not over. "INDIA, STAY INSIDE! We are still in the middle of a fight. Not an occasion to burst crackers!," read Gambhir's tweet.