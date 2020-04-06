India Stay Inside, We’re Still in Middle of a Fight, Says Gautam Gambhir Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Gautam Gambhir (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 6: Reminding citizens that India is "still in middle of a fight" amid the coronavirus outbreak, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has lashed out at those who burst crackers on Sunday evening.

"INDIA, STAY INSIDE! We are still in the middle of a fight. Not an occasion to burst crackers!" Gambhir said on Twitter after it emerged out that firecrackers were burnt in several parts of the country on Sunday evening during the nine-minute period in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked citizens to switch off their lights and light candles and diyas and show solidarity in fight against COVID-19 pandemic. When Will Coronavirus End in India? This Graph Shows Importance of Lockdown and Forecast With Dates When India Can Get COVID-19 Free.

Gambhir, who is also a BJP MP from East Delhi, on Monday pledged to donate Rs 50 lakh more to the Delhi Government for procurement of medical equipment and treatment of COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also slammed those who resorted to bursting crackers. "We will find a cure for corona but how are we going to find a cure for stupidity," Harbhajan tweeted.

The entire sports fraternity had joined the country in showing solidarity in the fight against the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic which has so far claimed more than 100 lives in the country. Over 4,000 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported till date in India.