As many as 292 players underwent the hammer yesterday in IPL 2021 players auction a few remained unsold. This also included Hanuma Vihari. After remaining unsold at the auctions, Vihari took to social media and posted a three-letter response. “The tweet read, “LOL.” The tweet was posted without any context what so ever. The fans did the job for him and joined the dots and claimed that he was quite surprised after being unsold in the IPL 2021 players auction. Sandeep Lamichhane Goes Unsold at IPL 2021 Players Auction; Nepal Spinner’s Fans Express Disappointment.

Even last year during IPL 2020, Vihari was not a part of any franchise as he remained unsold. The Chennai-based was last seen in the IPL 2019 when he played for the Delhi Capitals. Prior to that, he was a part of the Sunrisers in 2013 and 2015. So far in the IPL, Vihari has featured in 24 IPL games and has scored 284 runs. He has also scalped one wicket to his name. However, he has been a regular feature in the Test team.

Now, let’s have a look at the tweet by Vihari below:

LOL 😂 — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) February 18, 2021

Talking about the auctions, the players like Evin Lewis, Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Aaron Finch, Alex Carrey have remained unsold in the auctions. Chris Morris was the one who became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League. He bagged 16.25 crore and was sold to the Rajasthan Royals in the auctions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2021 12:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).