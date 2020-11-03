Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are an integral part of Mumbai Indians (MI) camp and they will be seen in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 56. The game will be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 3, 2020. MI has already made it to playoffs as they are at the top position and will play against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 on November 5, 2020. On the other hand, if SRH wins against Mumbai Indians they will play eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on November 6, 2020. Meanwhile, let us see Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya sing 'Why This Kolaveri Di' song during fan interactive session ahead of SRH vs MI, Dream11 IPL 2020. SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 56.

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in their last game, while SRH kept their playoff dream alive by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous game. Hardik Pandya has scored 241 runs so far in IPL season 13 with a strike rate of 174.63. Krunal Pandya scored 20 runs from 4 balls in the previous game against SRH that helped MI post 200 plus total and defeat the orange army by 34 runs. When a fan asked Pandya brothers who is a better singer, the younger one answered that they both are bad singer and they just sing for fun. Check out the amazing video below. SRH vs MI, IPL 2020 Match 56 Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad Face Mumbai Indians in Last Ditch Effort to Qualify for Playoffs.

Hardik Pandya & Krunal Pandya Sing 'Why This Kolaveri Di'

David Warner led SRH will leave no stone unturned to defeat Kieron Pollard's Mumbai Indians to seal their berth for playoffs. The upcoming SRH vs MI, IPL 2020 game is sort of a quarter-final game for the orange army.

