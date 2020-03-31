HELP! Suryakumar Yadav Seeks Help to Find Medicine for His Unwell Puppy, Mumbai Indians Cricketer Takes to Twitter Amid Lockdown; Fans Respond
Suryakumar Yadav with his puppy. (Photo Credits: @surya_14kumar/Twitter)

The ongoing lockdown against the spread of novel coronavirus has not only affected humans but animals as well. There are many reports of people running out of medicines for their pet animals. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians batsman Surya Kumar Yadav took to Twitter and sought help in finding medicine for his puppy, who apparently is unwell. The 29-year-old also tagged Mumbai Police and Aditya Thackeray, the minister of tourism and environment in Maharastra. Coronavirus Lockdown: Mentally at Wankhede, Physically at Home, Says Suryakumar Yadav.

"Friends. Need your help. My puppy isn't well. And we are trying to find his medicine Which he has to take to stay normal. Gardenal is the name of the medicine. Couldn't find at a few medical stores. HELP HELP HELP @MumbaiPolice @AUThackeray. anyone who could just figure it," tweeted Suryakumar.

Help, Help, Help!

Suryakumar also shared the photo of the medicine in his other tweet after Rahul N Kanal, a close confidante of Aaditya Thackeray, responded to the cricketer. The MI batsman wrote, "It's this one sir. Thank you so much for getting back. How do I get it ? As few stores said it's only given on prescription. We atleast need 2-3 bottles. As he consumes 6 ml twice a day," along with the picture.

And the Response

The Cricketer Received Other Responses As Well

How Helpful!

A Suggestion As Well

With IPL 2020 postponed, as of now, the cricketer recently took to Twitter and expressed the helplessness with no cricket being played. "Mentally at Wankhede stadium. But physically at home. This too shall pass. Stay home, stay safe," he has tweeted.