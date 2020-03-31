HELP! Suryakumar Yadav Seeks Help to Find Medicine for His Unwell Puppy, Mumbai Indians Cricketer Takes to Twitter Amid Lockdown; Fans Respond

Suryakumar Yadav with his puppy. (Photo Credits: @surya_14kumar/Twitter)

The ongoing lockdown against the spread of novel coronavirus has not only affected humans but animals as well. There are many reports of people running out of medicines for their pet animals. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians batsman Surya Kumar Yadav took to Twitter and sought help in finding medicine for his puppy, who apparently is unwell. The 29-year-old also tagged Mumbai Police and Aditya Thackeray, the minister of tourism and environment in Maharastra. Coronavirus Lockdown: Mentally at Wankhede, Physically at Home, Says Suryakumar Yadav.

"Friends. Need your help. My puppy isn't well. And we are trying to find his medicine Which he has to take to stay normal. Gardenal is the name of the medicine. Couldn't find at a few medical stores. HELP HELP HELP @MumbaiPolice @AUThackeray. anyone who could just figure it," tweeted Suryakumar.

Help, Help, Help!

Sure getting back on this just wanted to know we need 30 mg or 60 mg and just inbox me the address we could send it across , Thank you... — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) March 31, 2020

Suryakumar also shared the photo of the medicine in his other tweet after Rahul N Kanal, a close confidante of Aaditya Thackeray, responded to the cricketer. The MI batsman wrote, "It's this one sir. Thank you so much for getting back. How do I get it ? As few stores said it's only given on prescription. We atleast need 2-3 bottles. As he consumes 6 ml twice a day," along with the picture.

And the Response

It’s this one sir. Thank you so much for getting back. How do I get it ? As few stores said it’s only given on prescription. We atleast need 2-3 bottles. As he consumes 6 ml twice a day. pic.twitter.com/phGG5HO4qV — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 31, 2020

The Cricketer Received Other Responses As Well

Wildvets Veterinary ClinicShop1, Matai Mansion, St. John Baptist Road,Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050 Tel: 022-26511386/9820048166 wildvetsindia@gmail.comhttps://t.co/8mr0tBRyNg — Sms (@shsmsh69) March 31, 2020

How Helpful!

Sai pet shop kandivali east is open. Should I ask them for medicine than I can go and get it.kindly dm me — Rahul Ghorawat (@rahulghorawat) March 31, 2020

A Suggestion As Well

Maybe u should try going to M G animal hospital at Parel.,they shall surely have ut ot an alternate — Priitesh Vijay Randeria (@priran) March 31, 2020

With IPL 2020 postponed, as of now, the cricketer recently took to Twitter and expressed the helplessness with no cricket being played. "Mentally at Wankhede stadium. But physically at home. This too shall pass. Stay home, stay safe," he has tweeted.