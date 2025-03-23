The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opener at the iconic Eden Gardens saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) thrash the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets. Bengaluru's star all-rounder Krunal Pandya won the Player of the Match award after his sensational three-wicket haul with the ball, which helped his side restrict the defending champions to 174/8 in 20 overs. While chasing a below-par score, RCB openers Virat Kohli and Phil Salt hammered match-winning half-centuries, which helped them chase down 175 runs in 16.2 overs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by Seven Wickets in IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Krunal Pandya Power RCB to Dominant Victory Over Defending Champions.

During the KKR vs IPL 2025 opener, fans have observed that the dot ball changes to a "Tree Signs" in the scorecard during the live streaming and online telecast of the Indian Premier League 2025. The viewers may be curious to know what the Tree Signs symbol appearing means on the scorecard under the bowlers section.

Why are Tree Signs Shown Instead of Dot Balls in IPL 2025 Scorecard?

The Tree Signs are shown in place of every dot ball as part of the Green initiative by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in partnership with the Tata Group during the Indian Premier League 2025 edition. The Tree Signs is not just a sign but indicates that every dot bowl in the IPL 2025 match will lead to 500 trees being planted. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings and Leaderboard of Indian Premier League Season 18.

It is to be noted that the great initiative by BCCI in partnership with Tata Group was started during the IPL 2023 season when the green symbol on a scorecard for every dot ball was seen during the 2023 edition playoffs. The initiative has been carried out in the Women's Premier League. Last year, the BCCI revealed that 4 lakh trees were planted at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, which was part of the green initiative from the IPL and WPL.

