Zimbabwe would like to wrap up the series 2-0 as they lock horns with Afghanistan in the second and final Test of the series. The encounter gets underway on March 10 (Wednesday) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Sean Williams and Co must be on cloud nine after winning the opening Test 10 wickets and would like to clinch the series 2-0. On the other hand, Afghanistan must revamp their plans to change their fortunes and get the favourable result. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the AFG vs ZIM match. Ireland to Lock Horns with Netherlands Before They Host South Africa, Zimbabwe for Limited-Overs Tours.

Speaking of the first Test, Afghanistan never really looked in the hunt despite playing in familiar conditions. They got bundled out for 131 after opting to bat first. In reply, skipper Sean Williams scored a brilliant century as Zimbabwe posted 250. While Asghar Afghan’s men were expected to put a better batting performance in the third innings, they failed yet again and got dismissed for 135. Chasing mere 17 runs, Zimbabwe comfortably won the contest by ten wickets. Hence, it would be interesting to see if Zimbabwe will clinch the series or Afghanistan can cause a turnaround. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

On Which TV Channel Afghanistan v Zimbabwe 1st Test 2021 Live Telecast is Available?

Unfortunately, Afghanistan v Zimbabwe 1st Test 2021 will not be telecast live in India since there are no official broadcasters for Afghanistan v Zimbabwe series. Fans can, however, keep themselves updated with the match by following the social media pages of both teams.

Afghanistan v Zimbabwe 1st Test 2021 Live Streaming Online on FanCode App

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan v Zimbabwe 1st Test match on the FanCode app. Fans can follow the live-action either on the FanCode app or on the website.

Afghanistan Squad: Abdul Malik, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Munir Ahmad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai(w), Asghar Afghan(c), Abdul Wasi, Amir Hamza, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan, Javed Ahmadi, Sayed Shirzad, Nasir Jamal, Shahidullah Kamal, Zia-ur-Rehman, Rashid Khan, Wafadar Momand, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bahir Shah, Mohammad Saleem

Zimbabwe Squad: Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva(w), Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi, Wellington Masakadza, Richmond Mutumbami, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2021 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).