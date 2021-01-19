Bangladesh are set to host West Indies in a three ODI and two-Test series, starting January 20 (Wednesday). The series will begin with the ODI leg of the tour. Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, which will also host the next match. This will be the first Bangladesh are involved in an international fixture since March 11 last year when they hosted Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series. Meanwhile, fans looking for how and where to watch the live telecast and live streaming online details for the BAN vs ZIM 1st ODI match should scroll down for all details. BAN vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI 2021.

While Bangladesh will be playing their first international match since the coronavirus pandemic brought all sporting calendars to a halt, West Indies have already played their fair share of cricket since cricket resumed in July. They have visited England and New Zealand for Tests and T20I series before arriving in Bangladesh. But West Indies have come with plenty of new faces for their tour of Bangladesh.

On Which TV Channel Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI 2020 Live Telecast is Available?

Unfortunately, Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI will not be telecast live in India since there are no official broadcasters for Bangladesh vs West Indies series. Fans can, however, keep themselves updated with the match by following the social media pages of both teams.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI 2020 Live Streaming Online on Sony LIV App

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI match on FanCode app. Fans can follow the live-action either on the FanCode app or on the website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2021 08:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).