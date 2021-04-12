Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings are set to pit their wits against each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This will be the first game for both teams in the IPL 2021 tournament. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and telecast details of the match. but before that, let's have a look at how the two teams fared in the IPL 2020 which was held in UAE and Dubai. So Rajasthan Royals had ended their IPL 2020 campaign by being on number seven of the points table. RR vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

The Jaipur-based franchise had 12 points in their kitty. The team had won six games out of 14 losing eight matches. The Punjab Kings had been on number six of the IPL 2020 points table with 12 points. Like RR, PBKS also had 12 points in their kitty losing eight games and winning six. Needless to say, both teams are looking forward to having a flying start this season.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 12 (Monday). The game is scheduled for a 07:30 pm start.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings (RR vs PBKS) match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League 2021 in India. So fans can live telecast the RR vs PBKS match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels.

The match will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali languages on various Star Sports channels. Fans searching for how to watch the RR vs PBKS game live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. The fans can also set their favourite language on the Disney+Hotstar app.

