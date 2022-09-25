India's preparations for the T20 World Cup next month continued on a good note as they beat Australia by six wickets in the 3rd T20I and claim the series 2-1. This was also India's 21st T20I win of 2022, the most by any team in a calendar year. Chasing 187 to win, India lost the quick wickets of KL Rahul and then skipper Rohit Sharma but a game-changing 104-run partnership off 62 deliveries between Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli helped them get back on track in this run-chase. Suryakumar Yadav out of the two, played some audacious shots while there were some vintage Kohli moments at the other end as India eventually came out on top. Rohit Sharma Pats Virat Kohli on his Back After Latter’s Match-Winning Half-Century During India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2022

After winning the toss, Rohit Sharma put Australia to bat in this decider and they were hit by a storm that goes by the name of Cameron Green. The youngster, who has had a spectacular series, bludgeoned the ball to all parts of the ground to score a 19-ball fifty. The carnage from his bat put Australia in a great position at the start of the match, with them scoring at a pretty healthy rate. But India fought back hard with wickets and Green's dismissal in the 5th over opened the room for them to claw their way back into this contest. Australia struggled to find momentum in the middle overs, with India regularly chipping away at the wickets but a 68-run partnership off 34 deliveries gave the visitors much-needed momentum to close out the innings on a high. The protagonists of that partnership were Tim David (54 off 27 deliveries) and Daniel Sams (28 off 20 balls).

In response, Kohli (63* off 48 balls) seemed to be rolling back the years from his 94-run knock at the same venue against West Indies as the former Indian captain looked in delightful touch. A lofted drive over the covers and a six by charging down the ground wowed the legion of fans that had gathered at the stadium to watch him bat. Suryakumar Yadav also treated them to a spectacular knock, scoring 69 off just 36 deliveries. After his dismissal, Australia gained back the momentum but Kohli kept going, before bringing India inches close to a win. Hardik Pandya then obliged as he carved out a wide yorker for a boundary to seal the win for India.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2022 Stat Highlights:

#This was India's 21st victory of 2022, the most by a team in a calendar year.

#Rohit Sharma won his 33rd T20I as captain, surpassing Virat Kohli's tally of 32 victories.

#It was India's 9th consecutive bilateral series win.

#Virat Kohli scored his 33rd T20I fifty. It was also his 8th T20I fifty against Australia, the most by a player against one team.

#Suryakumar Yadav struck his 7th T20I fifty.

#Tim David scored his maiden half-century in T20Is.

#Cameron Green scored his 2nd T20I half-century.

Having beaten Australia, India would now look to continue with this momentum when they face South Africa in a three-match T20I series, the first of which starts on September 28.

