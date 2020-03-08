IND vs AUS, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Final, Toss Report & Playing XI: Australia Wins Toss, Opts to Bat First

India Women vs Australia Women (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

India will hope to recreate their bowling heroics when they face defending champions and hosts Australia in the final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. India beat Australia women by 17 runs bundling the four-time winners for 115 chasing 133 on the opening day of the event. But Australia women have been unbeaten since then, while India are yet to lose a match in this tournament and they will be eager to finish the tournament in the same manner. Both sides were part of Group A in the league stage, in which India topped unbeaten and with a perfect record. Meanwhile, Australia captain Meg Lanning has won the toss and opted to bat first in the summit clash. India vs Australia Live Cricket Score of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match.

Australia women with four titles are the most successful team of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup and will be eyeing their fifth crown, a feat not achieved by any team in any other format of women's cricket. Meg Lanning's side can also match their men contemporaries with a fifth title in the T20I World Cup event. Australia men's cricket team are yet to win a single T20I World Cup title but have lifted the 50-overs format of the ICC event a record six times.

India, on the other, are playing their maiden T20I World Cup final and will hope to cross the final line after two heartbreaks in the 50-overs format. India lost the 2005 World Cup final and also 2017 final by nine runs to England. Harmanpreet Kaur's side will be eager to get their hand on the trophy and end their campaign -- which has been perfect so far part from the semi-final washout against England -- on a successful note.

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (capt), Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt.