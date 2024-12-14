Funny memes went viral on social media as rain played spoilsport and eventually led to play being abandoned on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on December 14. After two exciting Test matches, India and Australia were expected to put up a great show in Brisbane but the weather gods had other plans. Consistent downpour did not allow a full day's play with only 13.2 overs possible. Fans in India, who woke up early at around 5:00 am were left disappointed to see no major action. Play on Day 2 is slated to begin at 5:20 AM IST (Indian Standard Time), which is 9:50 AM local time. Take a look at some funny memes that fans shared as rain disrupted play on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024. IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Day 2, Brisbane Weather and Rain Forecast: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Match at The Gabba.

Cricket Fans Now

Weather report says there is 4 days of Rain in Gabba 🌧️🌧️ #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/ZWSnpYP72i — Mr.Helicopter 🚁 (@Mr_Helicopter_) December 14, 2024

Apt!

To everyone who woke up at 5, we feel you 🥲 UPDATE: The second session has been washed out! 🌧#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 3rd Test, Day 1, LIVE NOW! | #ToughestRivalry #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/AXBTeNVrQZ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 14, 2024

Indian Cricket Fans Today

When you wake up at 5 am to watch the Gabba Test but it starts raining there #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/dlaB9iT1lR — Ministry Of Sarcasm (@M_OfSarcasm) December 14, 2024

Haha

Australia batting first And it's raining there #AUSvsIND Le me : pic.twitter.com/XixNUSfYjZ — Arti🇮🇳 (@ImArti45) December 14, 2024

Hilarious

Harayali dekh kar Bowling first le li thi...flat pitch nikla #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/p6FIxJyOLE — memes_hallabol (@memes_hallabol) December 14, 2024

Rain Be Like

When you woke up early to watch the GABBA test. le rain: pic.twitter.com/MXA8kVazIZ — kunal jhurani (@abey_kunnu) December 14, 2024

Fans Who Woke Up Early to Watch IND vs AUS Gabba Test

I woke 6 Am in the morning just to watch heavy rain 🌧️ in GABA#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/KdqVJhG9Np — Abhey Choubey 🇮🇳 (@AbheyChoubey) December 14, 2024

Fans Who Didn't Get up to Watch the Game

Guys got up at 5 30 am to see rain #gabba pic.twitter.com/KLDAM5RCuO — Somy (@somy_bored) December 14, 2024

Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first, hoping to make the most of the overcast conditions but that did not happen. Australia's openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney were able to safely negotiate the 13.2 overs that were bowled, reaching a score of 28/0. Usman Khawaja was unbeaten on 19 off 47 deliveries while Nathan McSweeney played 33 deliveries for his four runs. Jasprit Bumrah expectedly bowled the bulk of the overs, conceding eight runs in his six overs while Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep bowled 4 and 3.2 overs, respectively. ‘Nahi Ho Raha Hai Swing’ Stump Mic Catches Jasprit Bumrah’s Comments As India Fail To Take Wickets on Rain-Shortened Day 1 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is balanced 1-1 after Australia beat India convincingly by 10 wickets in the second Test at the Adelaide Oval. India had begun the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 with a 295-run win in Perth. This Test match as well as this series, needless to say, is a very crucial one with respect to the ICC WTC 2023-25 final race which has heated up.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2024 07:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).