Virat Kohli had a fun banter with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during his meeting with the Indian cricketers. The India national cricket team and Prime Minister's XI met the Australian PM in Canberra where Australian PM Anthony Albanese interacted with the Indian cricketers. The Australian PM shook hands with the Team India cricketers and upon approaching Virat Kohli, spoke about his century in the Perth Test. He said, "Good time in Perth, as if we weren't suffering enough at that point." Virat Kohli then responded, Always gotta add some spice to it." The video of this went viral on social media. India have a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 with a 295-run victory in Perth. Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli and Other Indian Cricket Team Members Meet Australian PM Anthony Albanese Ahead of IND vs AUS BGT 2024–25 2nd Test (Watch Video).

Watch Virat Kohli's Banter With Australian PM Anthony Albanese:

Australian Prime Minister meets and having chat with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & Team India's players in Canberra. pic.twitter.com/iEVzbGmJG6 — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) November 28, 2024

