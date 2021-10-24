India vs Pakistan is truly one of the biggest matches in cricket and so far, there has been many predictions made on the likely playing XIs of both sides, as these two arch-rivals gear up to compete in a much-anticipated clash in Dubai on Sunday, October 24. Much of those speculations were put to rest when Pakistan already named their 12-member squad for this game but with Indian skipper Virat Kohli refusing to name his playing XI for the marquee clash, guesses and predictions about how the 2007 champions would line-up, has not seemed to stop. And former cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who has developed quite a reputation of posting witty and interesting tweets on his Twitter handle, has now come up with a very unique way to suggest his preferred Indian playing XI against Pakistan.IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: IPL Teams Cheer for Men In Blue Ahead of the Match Against Babar Azam & Co (Read Tweets)

Taking to Twitter, the former Mumbai batsman shared logos of the IPL teams that the players belonged to, to indicate his playing XI for the Pakistan match. Take a look at his tweet below:

After seeing this picture, one can come to a conclusion that perhaps this is the team that Jaffer has picked as his preferred XI for this match:

Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians), KL Rahul (Punjab Kings), Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals), Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians), Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians), Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings), Shardul Thakur (Chennai Super Kings), Mohammed Shami (Punjab Kings), Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians), Varun Chakaravarthy (Kolkata Knight Riders).

While all other positions in the line-up were clear, there seems to be a slight confusion between Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, both of whom are part of Mumbai Indians and have had a good time in the warm-up matches against England and Australia. Ishan Kishan blazed his way to a 46-ball 70 against England in the first warm-up game while Suryakumar Yadav got an opportunity in both matches to spend some time in the middle. It would be interesting to see who among the two, gets the nod for this match but overall, this squad picked by Jaffer seems to be well-balanced and the inclusion of mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is likely after a solid IPL 2021 season with Kolkata Knight Riders.

