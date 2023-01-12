It was a KL Rahul show at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata as India overcame a tricky challenge posed by Sri Lanka to win the 2nd ODI and clinch the series 2-0 with one match to go. Needing to chase down just 216 to win the match, India lost wickets upfront, something which offered Sri Lanka a glimmer of hope but Rahul’s (64*) grit, coupled with his sensible partnership with Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav’s finishing touches, meant that the 50,000-odd crowd at the Eden Gardens did not go home disappointed. Hardik Pandya Abuses Substitute Fielder for Not Bringing Him Water During IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2023, Video Goes Viral!.

It did not look like Sri Lanka would go down that easily at the start of the match. Having lost Avishka Fernando early, Sri Lanka saw a strong 73-run partnership develop between Kusal Mendis and Nuwanidu Fernando, who was making his debut. The duo took the side to a comfortable 102 before Kuldeep Yadav (3/51) spun his magic. Having been named in the side in place of Yuzvendra Chahal, the chinaman bowler proved his worth yet again, breaking the back of the Sri Lankan batting. He dismissed Mendis (34) and also took the big wickets of Charith Asalanka (15) and the in-form Dasun Shanaka (2) to peg Sri Lanka back in the middle overs. The fiery Umran Malik continued to impress with the crucial dismissals of Wanindu Hasaranga (21) and Chamika Karunaratne (17), both of which happened in a similar fashion. The finishing touch was done by Mohammed Siraj (3/30), who, after his early wicket, wiped off the remaining batters as Sri Lanka could amass just 215. Kumar Sangakkara Rings Bell at Eden Gardens in Kolkata At the Start of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2023.

At the outset, it looked as if it was a total that India would chase down pretty easily, given their top three's red-hot form. But after a flashy start, both skipper Rohit Sharma (17) and Shubman Gill (21) were back in the hunt. Virat Kohli, coming on the back of a century, could add just four runs to India’s total before being castled by Lahiru Kumara and with India at 62/3, the game looked far from easy. Shreyas Iyer, too departed after being trapped in front by Kasun Rajitha and it was then the Rahul-Hardik show from then on. The two absorbed the pressure put by Sri Lanka, took their time and then scored whenever they got a chance, given the total was nothing much to worry about. They added 75 runs for the fifth wicket before Hardik’s dismissal brought in an in-form Axar Patel, who hit some fine shots before being caught in the deep. Eventually, it was Rahul who guided the team over the finish line, with Kuldeep Yadav, fittingly, scoring the winning runs.

IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2023 Stat Highlights:

#India won their 10th bilateral home series against Sri Lanka.

#Nuwanidu Fernando became the sixth Sri Lankan to hit a fifty on debut.

#KL Rahul scored his 12th fifty in ODIs.

#It was also his slowest half-century, coming in 93 deliveries.

With the series in the bag, India would head into the third ODI with a lot of confidence as they look to seal a whitewash. On the other hand, Sri Lanka would want to fight hard for one consolation win to end the tour on a high.

