India continue to impress against West Indies as they defeated the hosts by two wickets to seal the ODI series. It was a close affair but a sensational effort from Axar Patel lower down the order saw the Men in Blue chase down a score of 312 runs to claim the One-Day Internationals after rain had played spoilsport, Axar Patel Steals the Show As India Beat West Indies by Two Wickets in 2nd ODI, Win Series 2–0.

After selecting to bat first, a brilliant century from Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran's quick knock saw the hosts post a target of 312 runs on the board, In reply, India got off to a poor start but crucial half centuries from Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Axar Patel saw them emerge victorious and win the series in a brilliant fashion.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Stat Highlights

# This was India's 12th successive bilateral ODI series win over West Indies

# India have now registered the most consecutive bilateral series win against any opponent by a single team

# 312 Runs is the third highest target chased in an ODI game in West Indies

# India scored 100 runs in the final 10 overs - the fourth most in successful ODI run chases since 2002

# Axar Patel scored his maiden ODI half-century

# Shai Hope scored his 13th One-Day International century

Both sides will now turn their attention to the final game of the series on Wednesday. India will be hoping to register a clean sweep while West Indies aim to get back to winning ways.

