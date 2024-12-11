India Women vs Australia Women: India Women will be playing Australia Women in the third and final ODI on December 11, 2024. Australia have already won the series 2-0 and India will be fighting for a consolation victory. Both teams are currently preparing for the ICC Cricket World Cup. India has not been at their best in the recent past across competitions as they were eliminated from the group stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. In the first two ODIs in Australia they were obliterated by the hosts despites some of the cricketers acclimatized in the conditions while playing the WBBL. They will put forward one final attempt to reduce the gap in the third ODI. IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2024 Match Preview: Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs Australia Women Cricket Match in Perth.

In the first ODI of the series, it was Australia's bowling that shined dismissing India for just 100 runs. Megan Schutt and Georgia Voll shined with the former taking a five-wicket hall. Voll shined again in the second ODI scoring a century and alongside Ellyse Perry Australia put up a humongous total of 371 on the board. With another defeat pressure keeps mounting on captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Meanwhile, fans eager to know whether it will rain during the IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2024 will get the entire information here.

Perth Weather Report

Unfortunately for the fans, there is 7-36% chances of rainfall during IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2024. It has been constantly raining at Perth so there is also high chances that the start of the match might be delayed. It is expected that the weather will clear up at some point, so we might get some action from the match. Indians specifically will hope to get a chance to prove their worth despite rain interruption. IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024: India Women’s Cricket Team Wicketkeeper-Batter Richa Ghosh Reacts After Big Loss to Australia, Says ‘We Will Learn From This Match and Perform Better’.

WACA Ground Field Pitch Report

The pitch at WACA has historically supported the seam and fast bowlers. The home team will be at advantage here with their ability to tackle high pace and the plethora of seamers and seam bowling all-rounders they have. There will also be run scoring opportunities for the batters and value for shots.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2024 12:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).