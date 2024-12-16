The India women's national cricket team will lock horns against the West Indies women's national cricket team in the second T20I of the three-match series. After having a disappointing Women's T20 World Cup 2024 and then suffering a whitewash during the tour of Australia, the Women in Blue bounced back brilliantly in the opening T20I of the three-match series against the West Indies women's cricket team. IND-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India Women vs West Indies Women Match in Navi Mumbai.

Indian women made a strong total of 195-4 in the first T20I. India opener Smriti Mandhana played a fantastic knock of 54 runs off 33 balls, including seven fours and two sixes. Jemimah Rodrigues top-scored with 73 off 35 deliveries with the help of nine fours and two sixes, which powered the host to a competitive total. While defending, Titas Sandhu picked up a three-wicket haul, whereas Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav bagged two wickets each. The West Indies were restricted to 146-7 after veteran all-rounder Deandra Dottin slammed a quick-fire 28-ball 52. The visitors lost the one-sided match by 49 runs.

IND-W vs WI-W Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The India women's national cricket team and the West Indies women's national cricket team have played 22 WT20Is. Out of these, the Women in Blue have won 14 encounters. The Women in Maroon have secured eight victories.

IND-W vs WI-W 2nd T20I 2024 Match Key Players

Smriti Mandhana Titas Sandhu Jemimah Rodrigues Karishma Ramharack Deandra Dottin

IND-W vs WI-W 2nd T20I 2024 Match Key Battles

West Indies' Karishma Ramharack removed India opener Smriti Mandhana during the first T20I between these two sides in Navi Mumbai. Although Mandhana scored 54 runs, she will be looking for her revenge in the upcoming second T20I. India's Titas Sandhu picked the game-changing wicket of Deandra Dottin in the first T20I. The veteran West Indies all-rounder hammered 52 runs, but her wicket changed the game. Dottin will try to take her revenge against Sandhu in the second T20I.

IND-W vs WI-W 2nd T20I 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The second T20I between the India women's national cricket team and the West Indies women's national cricket team will be hosted at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy on Tuesday, December 17. The second T20I will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). India Women Beat West Indies Women by 49 Runs in IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2024; Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Bowlers Shine as Women in Blue Secure 1–0 Lead

IND-W vs WI-W 2nd T20I 2024 Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the IND-W vs WI-W series. Fans in India can watch the IND-W vs WI-W 2nd T20I 2024 live telecast on the Sports18 1 SD/HD TV channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the IND-W vs WI-W 2nd T20I 2024 live streaming on the JioCinema app and website for free.

IND-W vs WI-W 2nd T20I 2024 Likely XIs:

India Women's National Cricket Team: Smriti Mandhana, Uma Chetry, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(wk), Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana, Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh

West Indies Women's National Cricket Team: Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle(wk), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Shabika Gajnabi, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell

