India beat West Indies by 49 runs in the 1st T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, December 15. Batting first, Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana struck half-centuries to help India women's national cricket team post a formidable 195/4 in 20 overs after West Indies had won the toss. Chasing 196, West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals. Deandra Dottin struck a 28-ball 52 and Qiana Joseph scored 49 off 33 and apart from these two, there weren't any impactful contributions from the other batters. Titas Sadhu was the best of the Indian bowlers as she picked up three wickets in her four overs while Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav took two apiece. With this, India have a 1-0 lead in the series. Minnu Mani Takes Sensational Running Catch To Dismiss Hayley Matthews During IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

India Beat West Indies in IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2024

