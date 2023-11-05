The Indian team will look to continue their good form when they go up against a mighty South African outfit in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Men in Blue is the only unbeaten team in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 so far, winning all seven matches and easily sailing through to the semifinals. South Africa have had a similarly smooth campaign barring that shock loss to the Netherlands. The Proteas also have qualified for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals after New Zealand lost to Pakistan in a rain-affected match in Bengaluru. Both teams would like to put on a show at the iconic Eden Gardens on November 5. India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Kolkata Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Eden Gardens.

India have been handed a massive blow prior to the contest with all-rounder Hardik Pandya ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup. Pandya had hurt his ankle while fielding off his own bowling during India's match against Bangladesh and was taken to the NCA for rehabilitation. Unfortunately with him no longer around for the World Cup, the Indian team is unlikely to make any changes to the playing XI. Prasidh Krishna has been named a replacement for Hardik Pandya and it will be interesting to see if he gets to feature in the remaining matches.

Top-Order: India are expected to go with an unchanged playing XI against South Africa in Kolkata. That means Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will open the innings and birthday Virat Kohli will walk in at number three. India's top three have been in sensational form in CWC 2023 and the Men in Blue would want to keep it that way against South Africa. IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 Match 37: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs South Africa Cricket Match in Kolkata.

Middle-Order: Struggling for form, Shreyas Iyer finally found his touch back as he slammed a 56-ball 82 against Sri Lanka. He cemented his spot at number four in the batting order with KL Rahul providing stability at five. Suryakumar Yadav, who has found a place in India's playing XI in the last three matches, will continue to do so against the Proteas.

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja is the only proper all-rounder that Team India have in their playing XI. Hardik's absence is a blow indeed but the Men in Blue have struck a successful combination that is unlikely to be tampered with unless there's an injury.

Bowlers: The fast bowling trio of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj would like to continue from where they left off against Sri Lanka in Mumbai. The three together, have been phenomenal and it would be interesting to see how they fare against the in-form South African batters,

India's Likely Playing XI Against South Africa in CWC 2023:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj

