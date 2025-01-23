India U19 Women’s National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka U19 Women’s National Cricket Team Live Score: In the final league match of the ongoing ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025, defending champions India Women U-19 will lock horns against rivals and neighbours Sri Lanka Women U-19 in a Group A encounter on January 23. The India U-19 Women vs Sri Lanka U-19 Women T20 WC match will be held at Bayuemas Oval in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur. Both teams head into the clash with a spotless record winning all their matches thus far in the competition. Vaishnavi Sharma Hat-Trick Video: Watch Left-Arm Spinner Take Three Consecutive Wickets in One Over During India vs Malaysia ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Match.

India began their ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025 campaign with a thumping nine-wicket win over West Indies U-19 Women, where the bowlers starred. In their second match of the tournament, India Women U-19 demolished hosts Malaysia by 10 wickets, where bowler Vaishnavi Sharma claimed a hat-trick and finished with figures of 5 for 5. On the other hand, Sri Lanka, too, have been clinical in their performances thus far, winning by 139 runs, and 81 runs against Malaysia and West Indies, respectively. It will be interesting to see how Indian bowlers handle Sri Lanka's in-form batters, and vice-versa, with the former's batting still being untested.

Squads

India Women U-19: Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke, G Trisha, Kamalini G (wk), Bhavika Ahire, Ishwari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Vaishnavi S.

Sri Lanka Women U-19: Manudi Nanayakkara (c), Rashmika Sewwandi, Sumudu Nisansala, Limansa Thilakaratne, Vimoksha Balasooriya, Hiruni Kumari, Rashmi Nethranjali, Pramudi Methsara, Sanjana Kavindi, Danuli Thennakoon, Dahami Sanethma, Shehara Induwari, Aseni Thalagune, Shashini Gimhani, Chamudi Praboda