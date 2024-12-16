India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: After rain washed away almost the entire day one of the India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day two was nothing short of gloomy for the visitors. At stumps on day 2, Australia posted a mammoth 405/7 with Steve Smith and Travis Head scoring centuries. Meanwhile, for IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 free live streaming and live telecast details you can scroll down. IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024: Jasprit Bumrah Overtakes Kapil Dev With Another Fifer, Establishes Case As India’s Leading Bowler in Overseas Conditions.

Australia resumed day two on 28/2. And soon Jasprit Bumrah removed both the Australian openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney. Nitish Kumar Reddy then accounted for Marnus Labuschagne to leave Australia at 75/3. It was then all Head and Smith show. The duo added 241 runs for the fourth wicket and helped Australia take control. However, Australia lost three quick wickets with Smith, Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head all falling in succession. Near the close of play, Australia lost captain Pat Cummins as well. When play was called off, Australia were 405/7 with Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc batting on 45 and seven respectively. 'Monkeygate Again?' Isa Guha Draws Criticism From Fans for Calling Jasprit Bumrah 'Most Valuable Primate' on Commentary During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024.

When is India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024 Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team 3rd Test 2024 is being played at The Gabba in Brisbane. Day 3 of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 will begin at 05:20 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 16.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024 Day 3?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of India tour of Australia 2024-25 in India. The IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 free live telecast is available on Star Sports 1 SD/HD in English commentary and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD TV channel. For the India vs Australia 2024 viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024 Day 3?

India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024 live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website. Fans will have to subscribe to services to avail live streaming online of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024. So, no IND vs AUS free live streaming is available.

